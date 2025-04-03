BUNKER JOBS: Angelicoussis Group Seeks Senior Marine Fuels Desk Lead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 15 years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Angelicoussis Group

Ship management firm Angelicoussis Group is seeking to hire a senior marine fuels desk lead in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 15 years of relevant experience, including five or more years in managerial roles, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Implement optimum fuel contracting and time of contracting (esp. Sing)

Maintain and grow strategic relationships with major and independent fuel suppliers

Assist in optimizing the DF purchasing strategy in conjunction with the Group's strategic choices

Be fluent in Marine Fuels fundamentals for Singapore and other key ports to manage volume/price exposure

Implement and assist the Marine Fuels Director in Negotiation and Fixture of long-term/short-term bunker contracts for Singapore and other strategic locations

Originate future market insights and hedging opportunities, and price risk management strategies

Good supervision of operational processes and operational risks

Good optimization of bunker desks, Spot fuel procurement with market moves

Perform the due diligence of fuel supplying counterparties in respect of quality, integrity, level of service and creditworthiness

Safeguard main quality standards and technical parameters are maintained on the fuels ordered

Maintain good oversight of smooth scheduling and operation of contracts and spot-purchased deliveries in Singapore and other supply locations

Interaction with internal stakeholders very effectively (Commercial, Technical, Operations and Group functions) to ensure alignment with their main KPIs

Approval of bunker invoices for final payment

Support and follow up on bunker claims handling and problem resolving by the bunker team

Assist in Master Mariners Training

Lead to the smooth operation of the bunker desk

For more information, click here.