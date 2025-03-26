CMB.TECH Receives Dual-Fuel Hydrogen Crew Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel can carry 458 kg of compressed hydrogen. Image Credit: CMB.TECH

Hydrogen is gradually making inroads into the shipping industry, particularly in short-sea transport.

Belgium-based maritime group CMB.TECH has further strengthened its commitment to clean energy with the addition of a hydrogen-capable crew transfer vessel from Windcat, a crew transfer services provider within its group.

The Hydrocat 60 is equipped with a dual-fuel hydrogen engine, which is co-developed by CMB.TECH and MAN Engines, CMB.TECH said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel is capable of carrying 458 kg of compressed hydrogen and can run on hydrogen and conventional marine fuels.

It's the third hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessel in the Windcat fleet. The firm sees that hydrogen will continue to gain traction in the shipping sector.

"We see that hydrogen is building momentum in the offshore wind industry and is already contributing towards the reduction of our customers' CO2 emissions today," Willem van der Wel, managing director of Windcat, said.