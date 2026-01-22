Island Oil Appoints Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nildeep Dholakia is taking on the role after previously working with Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has appointed a senior trader in Dubai, UAE.

Nildeep Dholakia has taken on the role with Island Oil’s Dubai office as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Dholakia had earlier worked for Glander International Bunkering from April 2017 to September 2025, serving previously as senior bunker trader & new fuels advisory in Dubai.

He also worked for Lloyds Banking Group from 2011 to 2016 as a relationship manager.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Nildeep to our Dubai team as we take another step in our regional expansion,” Kimihiro Kido, head of international trading at Island Oil, said.

“I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth, expanding its global presence in the marine fuels industry, and supporting innovative initiatives,” Dholakia said.