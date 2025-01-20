FLEX Commodities Hires Business Manager in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Postwala previously worked for Oilmar from April 2021 to September 2024. Image Credit: Tenaz Postwala / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a business manager in the UAE.

Tenaz Postwala has joined the company as business manager in the UAE as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

Postwala previously worked for Oilmar from April 2021 to September 2024, serving most recently as senior business associate in Dubai.

She had earlier worked for Sharaf Shipping Agency from 2018 to 2021.

"We're beyond thrilled to welcome Tenaz Postwala to our team as Business Manager and a key driving force in our mission to redefine excellence in marine fuels trading and cargo logistics," the company said.

"With Tenaz bringing expertise and energy, we're all set to take bold strides into the future."