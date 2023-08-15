BUNKER JOBS: UECC Seeks Compliance Coordinator in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: UECC

Shipping firm UECC is seeking to hire a compliance coordinator in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in risk management, law or auditing, as well as preferably three to five years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understand the UECC Group Structure and attending to complex KYC reporting to our banks and other external parties

Completing Customer & Supplier Due diligence checks (sanction, PEP, credit checks etc)

Regularly audit UECC's procedures, practices, and documents to identify any potential weaknesses or risks in line with UECC's Compliance Program

Support other business functions within UECC to ensure compliance with UECC policies and processes

Prepare and present training material internal/external training programs on UECC's policies and processes

Assist in internal and external audits

Assist our claims management team

Explore new, innovative opportunities to add value to your job supporting the company

