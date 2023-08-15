EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: UECC Seeks Compliance Coordinator in Oslo
Tuesday August 15, 2023
The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: UECC
Shipping firm UECC is seeking to hire a compliance coordinator in Oslo.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in risk management, law or auditing, as well as preferably three to five years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understand the UECC Group Structure and attending to complex KYC reporting to our banks and other external parties
- Completing Customer & Supplier Due diligence checks (sanction, PEP, credit checks etc)
- Regularly audit UECC's procedures, practices, and documents to identify any potential weaknesses or risks in line with UECC's Compliance Program
- Support other business functions within UECC to ensure compliance with UECC policies and processes
- Prepare and present training material internal/external training programs on UECC's policies and processes
- Assist in internal and external audits
- Assist our claims management team
- Explore new, innovative opportunities to add value to your job supporting the company
For more information, click here.