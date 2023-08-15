BUNKER JOBS: UECC Seeks Compliance Coordinator in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 15, 2023

Shipping firm UECC is seeking to hire a compliance coordinator in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in risk management, law or auditing, as well as preferably three to five years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understand the UECC Group Structure and attending to complex KYC reporting to our banks and other external parties
  • Completing Customer & Supplier Due diligence checks (sanction, PEP, credit checks etc)
  • Regularly audit UECC's procedures, practices, and documents to identify any potential weaknesses or risks in line with UECC's Compliance Program
  • Support other business functions within UECC to ensure compliance with UECC policies and processes
  • Prepare and present training material internal/external training programs on UECC's policies and processes
  • Assist in internal and external audits
  • Assist our claims management team
  • Explore new, innovative opportunities to add value to your job supporting the company

