Peninsula Supplies MSC Boxship With LNG Bunkers in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its 12,500 m3 delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula recently carried out an LNG bunkering operation for a large boxship in Gibraltar.

The firm recently completed the LNG bunkering and cool-down for the 14,428 TEU container ship MSC Virginia in Gibraltar, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The company used its 12,500 m3 delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation.

"Once again, it has been a pleasure for Peninsula to work alongside the world's largest shipping line on their road to decarbonisation," the company said in the post.

Peninsula was awarded its Gibraltar LNG bunkering licence in October.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.