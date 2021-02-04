Nigeria: Exxon Exec Sought in Corruption Probe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nigeria: anti-graft probe. File Image / Pixabay.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the managing director of Exxon Mobil's local unit in Nigeria.

The move by Nigerian federal court judge Okon Abang to arrest Richard Laing is to do with an anti-corruption investigation by the West African country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to business news provider Bloomberg.

The warrant for the oil executive's arrest was issued after he failed to appear three times before the commission to give testimony in an alleged pipeline contract procurement fraud.

The EFCC is investigating a fraudulent creation of change orders on a pipeline project worth more than $213 million, the report said.