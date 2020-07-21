Monthly Rise in Bunker Supply Across Dutch Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay.

The supply of bunker fuel in Dutch ports held up well in April, according to price reporting and data agency Argus Media.

Supply across Dutch ports was up by 8% compared to the monthly average in April last year.

A total of 980,000 metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel was supplied in the Netherlands in April, against 905,000 mt a year earlier, and a monthly average of 910,000 mt for the whole of last year, it said.

"The monthly average supply volume has been nearly 1 million mt in the first four months this year, suggesting that bunker demand has shifted from other countries to the Netherlands, which can partly explain the gain in demand in April," the report pointed out.

The supply of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) was particularly strong in April, more than tripling on the year to 660,000 mt. That LSFO figure includes sales of 0.1% sulphur, according to the report.

However, volumes for the following months are expected to fall. One bunker supplier cited in the report said that the pandemic had yet to weigh significantly on bunker demand in April, and that demand weakened more in May and June.