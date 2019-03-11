North Sea ECA Extension Mooted

Blackpool is a population centre on UK's west coast. File image/Pixabay.

Extending the North Sea emissions control area (ECA) to include the west coast of the UK has been suggested as a way of curbing the impact of shipping emissions on public health in the UK.

According to non-governmental body the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the UK is ranked fourth globally for the total number of people dying prematurely due to shipping emissions.

Its new study on the matter calculates over 3,000 deaths a year in the UK can be attributed to pollution from ships, according to a report by news provider The Independent. The UK's high ranking is due to its position close to busy shipping lanes.

To counteract the impact on public health, the ICCT suggests extending the ECA's 0.1% cap on sulfur in marine fuel to include the UK's western coastline.

At present, that area falls outside the North Sea ECA.