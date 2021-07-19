Gasnor Signs Norwegian LNG Bunkering Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Viking Princess is a 90 m offshore supply vessel built in 2012. Image Credit: Gasnor

Gas supplier Gasnor has signed a deal with German energy producer Wintershall Dea to supply LNG its vessels with as a bunker fuel in Norway.

Under the deal Gasnor will bunker Wintershall's vessels on the Norwegian Shelf with LNG, starting with the Viking Princess, the company said in a statement on its website last week. The gas will be delivered from Gasnor's Mongstad LNG bunkering terminal.

The Viking Princess is a 90 m offshore supply vessel built in 2012. As well as being able to run on both MGO and LNG, the ships is also equipped with a battery system. The ship saves up to 2,400 mt/year of CO2 emissions versus a conventional vessel of its type.