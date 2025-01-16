Burando Energies Delivers B30 Biofuel in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ISCC-certified biofuel, which was derived from renewable feedstocks, was delivered to MV Bylgia, a tug operated by Heerema Marine Contractors. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Bunker supplier Burando Energies has supplied an undisclosed quantity of B30 biofuel to an anchor-handling tug at the Port of Rotterdam.

The ISCC-certified biofuel, which was derived from renewable feedstocks, was delivered to MV Bylgia, a tug operated by Heerema Marine Contractors, Burando Energies said in a post on LinkedIn.

Burando Energies claims the biofuel blend can help reduce carbon emissions by 25% on a well-to-wake basis.

“This delivery not only reflects our commitment to offering sustainable energy solutions but also strengthens our partnership with Heerema in their green ambition,” Duncan Huisman, sustainable bunker trader at Burando Energies, said.

The company offers biofuel blends made from hydrotreated vegetable oil, fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) and other renewable feedstocks, according to its website.

In addition to biofuels, Burando Energies also supplies conventional bunker fuels in the ARA hub.