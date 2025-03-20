Ports Need Green Fuel Infrastructure Overhaul: Danish Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Danish Shipping warns that ports must upgrade to support green fuels or risk delaying shipping’s decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

The shipping industry is gradually moving towards greener fuels, but port infrastructure remains a major obstacle.

Danish Shipping, a key industry group, has emphasised the urgent need for ports to be equipped with the necessary facilities to handle, store, and distribute green marine fuels such as ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

While shipping companies are investing in vessels capable of running on alternative fuels, ports are lagging in developing supporting infrastructure, it said in a recent report.

Without adequate storage facilities, bunkering stations, and safety regulations, the transition to green fuels cannot become a reality. Danish Shipping argues that this issue requires coordinated efforts from governments, port authorities and private investors to prevent bottlenecks in the industry's decarbonisation efforts.

To accelerate progress, Danish Shipping is advocating for investment in large-scale storage and bunkering facilities, clear regulatory frameworks for safe fuel handling, and public-private partnerships to finance necessary infrastructure.

The organisation also stresses the importance of integrating renewable energy sources at ports and harmonising green fuel standards across Europe to create a seamless transition for shipping companies.

Danish Shipping is urging the EU and national governments to take a leading role in funding these developments.

The organisation has proposed that revenue from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) be allocated to building green fuel hubs at key European ports.

Without immediate action, the lack of infrastructure could slow down the transition to cleaner fuels. Its recommendations highlight the need for swift collaboration to ensure ports can support the shipping industry's green ambitions.