EU Mandates Insurance Details from All Ships in European Waters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EU now requires all ships in its waters to report insurance details, regardless of whether they call at an EU port. File Image / Pixabay

In a decisive move to bolster maritime safety, the European Commission has amended the Vessel Monitoring Directive (2022/59/EC).

This amendment mandates that all vessels, including those merely transiting EU waters without docking at EU ports, must provide proof of adequate insurance coverage.

This update applies to both existing and future Mandatory Ship Reporting Systems (MRS), marking a key step in strengthening the EU’s surveillance capabilities over maritime activities near its coastline.

The change is seen as a direct response to growing concerns over uninsured and unsafe vessels, as well as an effort to crack down on shadow fleet.

The directive doesn’t just cover ships calling at EU ports—it closes a regulatory gap by including vessels that only transit EU-controlled waters. These ships will now be obligated to share their insurance information as part of standard reporting protocols.

“This is a targeted measure with potentially great impact, Magda Kopczyńska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, said.

“It reflects the EU's dedication to safer, more secure, and environmentally responsible maritime operations, aligning its regulations with international standards and tackling the challenges associated with hazardous cargo and geopolitical tensions."

The European Commission and EU Member States have also submitted a formal proposal to the IMO to amend various MRS zones around Europe.

This would ensure the updated rules are recognised at a global level and integrated into international maritime frameworks.