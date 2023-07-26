Vehicle Carrier on Fire Off Coast of Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was about 27 km north of Ameland, with 23 crew members on board. Image Credit: Netherlands Coastguard

A fire has broken out on a vehicle carrier off the coast of the Netherlands.

The fire was reported on the vehicle carrier Fremantle Highway at about midnight on Tuesday, the Netherlands Coastguard said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The vessel was about 27 km north of Ameland, with 23 crew members on board.

"The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed," the organisation said.

"The fire continued to spread, causing an evacuation to start.

"The crew members were taken off board by helicopters and lifeboats. Unfortunately, a crew member died and several were injured."

The fire is continuing as of Wednesday morning, The recovery vessel Hunter is working to keep the ship in a contolled position, the coastguard said.