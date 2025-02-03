Bureau Veritas Grants Approval to EODev's Fuel Cell System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The classification society has granted type approval to a PEM hydrogen fuel cell system developed by EODev. Image Credit: EODev

French fuel cell technology firm EODev (Energy Observer Developments) has received type approval from the classification society Bureau Veritas for its hydrogen fuel cell system.

The certification was granted for its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology - REXH2, Bureau Veritas said in a statement on its website.

A type approval means that the product or technology meets certain safety and technical requirements.

EODev's technology is based on the latest fuel cell technology from Toyota and each fuel cell unit can reach power levels of 70 kW.

The electricity generated by the fuel cells can be used for propulsion or power onboard systems, it says.

Currently, fuel cells are more suitable to power smaller ships, as scaling them for larger vessels remains a challenge. Technological advancements are still needed to meet the higher power and energy demands of long voyages.