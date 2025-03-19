PRIO Notes Growing Biofuel Bunker Demand in Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PRIO delivered B30 biofuel in two separate bunker operations in Portugal. Image Credit: PRIO

Portuguese biofuel producer PRIO supplied B30 marine biofuel to ships operated by Germany's Briese Chartering in Portugal this month.

On March 3, PRIO supplied biofuel to the vessel BBC Lisbon at the Port of Aveiro, followed by a second delivery to the vessel Anna at the Port of Leixões on March 18, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Marine fuel trading firm UFS United Fuel Services facilitated the biofuel bunkering.

The biofuel blend was sourced from PRIO's Aveiro biodiesel plant, where it can produce marine biofuel blends of up to B100.

"With these two Eco Bunkers B30 deliveries, a product containing 30% renewable raw materials, PRIO enabled Briese Chartering to reduce around 60 tons of CO2 in just two port calls in Portugal," it said.

With FuelEU Maritime coming into force this year, demand for biofuel bunkers is expected to grow as shipowners move beyond trials to regulatory compliance.

Previously, many shipping companies trailed biofuels to assess their technical feasibility and operational impact. Now, with the regulation mandating a phased reduction in GHG intensity for ships trading in the EU, biofuels are emerging as a key compliance strategy.