Hapag-Lloyd Container Ship Catches Fire After Red Sea Missile Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship was hit by a projectile fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

A fire has been reported on a container ship operated by Hapag-Lloyd after a missile attack in the Red Sea on Friday.

The Liberian-flagged 14,993 TEU container ship Al Jasrah was hit by a projectile fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen on Friday, news agency AP reported, citing comments from a US defence official and a private intelligence firm.

The attack caused a container to fall off the side of the vessel, and a fire broke out on deck.

No casualties have yet been reported from the incident.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. The US and its allies are understood to be setting up a multinational task force to increase security in the region.