UK: More Cash for Alternative Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southampton: major UK port. File Image / Pixabay.

The UK government has allocated £77 million ($93m) as part of a package to stimulate the application of clean maritime technology.

The rationale behind the move is to get financing in place to bridge the gap between initial development and and the eventual commercial application of the ideas.

In addition, the government has its own target to meet to get zero-emission vessels sailing in UK waters by 2025.

"The funding will take the technology from the factory to the sea – identifying which projects will have a long-term impact in reducing emissions," according to the government.

Projects will compete for funds by demonstrating how the technology can be used by "major UK ports and operators".

Battery-powered vessels, cold ironing and alternative bunker fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia would be considered relevant to the funding round which is called Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition and is part of the wider UK Shore funding initiative.