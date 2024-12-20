BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Market Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with market analyst experience in cargo or bunker trading. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a market analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with market analyst experience in cargo or bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop Peninsula positions on shipping/commodity market trends and macroeconomics through short opinion pieces for distribution across the company.

Understand Peninsula's bespoke internal data and analyse it to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trends. Cooperate with data teams to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized.

Carry out sporadic ad-hoc analysis as directed by senior management.

Support Business Development activities by highlighting any business opportunities that may arise through analysis.

Create an overview of each supply market defining total market size, suppliers and its market share, cargo sourcing flows, storage positions, shipping segments, port characteristics, market pricing.

Create an overview per supplier describing its supply capabilities including monthly volumes, products, downstream mapping, supply assets, hedging strategy, pricing strategy, financial structure.

SWOT analysis on competition.

Create and maintain a roster of reports on above-mentioned subjects for constant use sales and marketing teams, and other business units.

Liaise with traders, shipping intelligence agencies, insurance companies, shipping companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market.

New product analysis (Biofuels, LNG, etc).

For more information, click here.