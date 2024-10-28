Research Project to Assess UK Ports' Power Needs Ahead of Energy Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Portsmouth: future energy needs. File Image / Pixabay.

A project to determine the future electricity needs of ports in the UK has been initiated by power infrastructure company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

The project,Seachange, has funding in place from a range of sources to assess the expected increase in demand for electricity from the maritime sector.

At the centre of project is a software tool (Navigating Energy Transitions tool) that enables network operators to visualise predicted electrical load from ports and adjust network planning accordingly.

According to a SSEN statememt, the latest funding means that the SeaChange project can assess the likely growth in electricity consumption in the areas surrounding ports, which are connected to its activities.

Battery power for shipping is currently limited to auxiliary ship power and to small-scale vessels, typically ferries, running between to set points. For ports, shorepower represents a straightforward path to emissions reduction while machinery at ports may also switch from oil to electrical power to further limit emissions.