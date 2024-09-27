IBIA Unveils Speakers and Training Courses for Upcoming Athens Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA Annual Convention 2024 will be held at the Marriott Hotel Athens from November 4-7. Image Credit: Marriott

Industry body IBIA has unveiled details of the key speakers and training courses at its upcoming annual convention in Athens.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2024 will be held at the Marriott Hotel Athens from November 4-7.

The following are among the key speakers at the event, the organisation said in a note to members this week:

Michael Lund - Deputy Secretary General, BIMCO

Carlo Aiachini, Chair of IACS' Safe Decarbonisation Panel (SDP), IACS

Simon Bennett, Deputy Secretary General, ICS

George V. Saroglou - Chief Operating Officer, TEN Ltd.

Timothy Cosulich, Immediate Past Chair, IBIA, CEO, Fratelli Cosulich

Michael McNamara - Vice President - Global Fuel Sourcing, Carnival Corporation

Kenneth Dam - Global Head of Bunkering,TFG Marine

Keld R. Demant - CEO, Bunker Holding

Kenneth MacLean - COO, Peninsula 360

Sifis I. Vardinoyannis - Director, Sekavin Bunkering Stations S.A.

The convention will start with a bunker training course on the new ISO 8214:2024 specifications on November 4.

"This course is intended for those involved in supplying, purchasing and verifying the quality of fuel supplied to the new standard," IBIA said.

"It covers the reason for standards, the development of the ISO 8217 and discussed the changes in the new 7th edition.

"It will also detail the primary test methods and the significant Annexes."

That will be followed on November 5 by a course on future fuels, including an update on the latest regulations from IBIA's IMO representative, Edmund Hughes.

"The course is intended for all delegates with a general understanding of bunkering conventional fuels and an interest in the application of Future fuels," IBIA said.

"It will feature data and information of the latest position on adoption of these fuels, impact of regulation and the key advantages and key barriers to their adoption."

Both courses will be led by Nigel Draffin.

The main convention will then start on the evening of November 5 with a welcome reception on the roof of the Marriott Hotel Athens.

For more information on the agenda and training courses, as well as to register for the event, click here.