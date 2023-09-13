GeoServe Hires Regional Business Development Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously managing director of Tinos Marine Services from August 2018 to this month. Image Credit: GeoServe

Bunker services firm GeoServe has hired a regional business development manager in Greece.

Evangelia Bletsou Millatt has joined the company as regional business development manager in Greece as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Millatt was previously managing director of Tinos Marine Services from August 2018 to this month. She had earlier served as a general manager at Sing Fuels from 2015 to 2018, and as a bunker broker for LQM from 2012 to 2015.

"We are confident that Evangelia will be a great asset to GeoServe, and we are looking forward to working with her to grow our business globally," the company said in the post.