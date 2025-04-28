Holland Shipyards Launches Wind-Assisted Ships for Shortsea Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ships commissioned by Hartel Shipping & Chartering will serve the European shortsea market. Image Credit: Holland Shipyards

Holland Shipyards Group has launched two 3,800 DWT multipurpose short-sea coasters (MPP) - Waalvliet and Rijnvlie – equipped with wind propulsion systems.

The two 98 m long vessels were christened at Holland Shipyards' yard in Werkendam on 17 April, Holland Shipyards said in a statement on its website.

These MPPs, commissioned by Hartel Shipping & Chartering, a part of the Hudig & Veder Group, will serve the European shortsea market.

Both vessels feature a diesel-electric drivetrain to improve efficiency.

"This forward-compatible design underlines both companies' ambition to reduce environmental impact in the maritime logistics sector, Holland Shipyards Group said.

"We thank Hartel Shipping & Chartering for their trust and look forward to seeing both vessels in action across the European shortsea network."