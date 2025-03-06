Baleària Ferries Bunker Bio-LNG at Two Terminals in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two ferries operated by Baleària bunkered bio-LNG from Enagás terminals in Huelva and Barcelona. Image Credit: Axpo

Two LNG-capable ferries operated by Spanish shipping firm Baleària bunkered bio-LNG from Enagás terminals in Huelva and Barcelona this week.

On Monday, Baleària's Rusadir bunkered bio-LNG at Huelva, followed by Margarita Salas today at Barcelona, with both bunkering operations carried out by Swiss renewable energy firm Axpo, Axpo said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The bio-LNG was sourced from the Noguera Renovables plant in Lleida, which produces bio-LNG from livestock and agricultural wastes.

"These operations have made it possible to load bioLNG (supplied by Axpo and which has the corresponding Sustainability Certificates) directly onto ships, thanks to the adaptation of the terminals to process bioLNG, which is obtained from biomethane injected into the gas network and processed in liquid form," Axpo said.

The Margarita Salas recently bunkered LNG at the Spanish port of Algeciras, marking the first nighttime LNG bunkering operation at the port's inner dock.