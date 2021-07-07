UK Waste Management Firm Shifts to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cory operates five tugs on the River Thames. Image Credit: Cory

UK waste management firm Cory is shifting its fleet of tugs to run on biofuel bunkers.

The move follows successful trials of marine fuel based on hydrotreated vegetable oil, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

"For people who live and work in London, our fleet of tugs and barges are a familiar sight and have gained something of an iconic status as a result," Dougie Southerland, CEO of Cory, said in the statement.

"As well as being recognisable, we want them to also be contributing to reducing emissions on the Thames.

"While we know this is a great step forward, we also recognise that using HVO is a temporary measure on the road to net zero, and that is why we are also exploring opportunities for zero carbon marine vessels."

