2024 IBIA Annual Dinner Almost Sold Out

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last year's event sold out in mid-January. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Tickets are running out for industry body IBIA's 2024 annual dinner in London.

The event, being held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on February 26, is 'almost fully booked', IBIA said in a note to members this week.

The dinner is held during the IE Week set of industry events in the UK capital, and hosts 1,000 bunker-industry representatives.

Last year's event sold out in mid-January, but tickets may run out sooner for the 2024 iteration.

IBIA is still seeking sponsors for the dinner.

"The IBIA Annual Dinner is not just a celebration for our members and their guests; it's a beacon in the bunker and shipping industry's calendar, renowned for its unparalleled networking opportunities and memorable experiences," IBIA said.

"We have a limited number of sponsorship opportunities available, allowing your brand to take centre stage at the year's most anticipated bunker and shipping event in London.

"As a sponsor, your company will benefit from prime table positions, ensuring maximum visibility among industry leaders and decision-makers.

"Additionally, your brand will be featured prominently throughout the evening, offering extensive exposure to a distinguished audience."

