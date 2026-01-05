Moeve and Pretium Renovables to Develop Up to Six Biomethane Plants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biomethane can be used in the existing LNG dual-fuel fleet and offers a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG. Image Credit: Moeve

Spanish energy firm Moeve has signed a strategic agreement with Pretium Renovables to develop between four and six biomethane plants in Spain.

Each plant is expected to have a production capacity of around 60 GWh per year, Moeve said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Andalusia has been identified as the priority region for the rollout.

According to the companies, each facility could reduce CO2 emissions by about 14,600 tonnes per year.

The projects will use agricultural and livestock waste to produce biomethane.

Biomethane, when liquefied (known as bio-LNG), has similar properties to fossil LNG and can be used in existing LNG-fuelled vessels.

As the global LNG-fuelled fleet expands and regulatory pressures on emissions tighten, bio-LNG is poised to play a crucial role, offering a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG for shipowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

The agreement supports Moeve's plan to expand biomethane production in Spain, where it aims to produce 4 TWh of biomethane by 2030.