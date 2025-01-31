Moeve to Develop 30 Biomethane Plants Across Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Some of these plants are expected to be operational by the end of this decade. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy firm Moeve (formerly Cepsa) aims to produce 4 TWh of biomethane from agricultural and livestock waste by 2030.

The company has announced a €600 million ($623 million) investment plan to develop 30 biomethane plants across Spain in partnership with Andalusia Catalonia and Galicia, Moeve said in an email statement on Thursday.

Some of these plants are expected to be operational by the end of this decade.

"For the development of these plants, Moeve has partnerships with companies such as Kira Ventures and PreZero and has just signed an agreement with InproEner to develop five biomethane plants in Spain, which are expected to be operational between 2028 and 2029," Moeve stated.

Each facility will produce about 50 GWh of biomethane per year, resulting in a total annual production of 250 GWh.

Biomethane—when liquefied, known as bio-LNG—has similar properties to fossil LNG and can be used in existing LNG-fuelled vessels.

As the global LNG-fuelled fleet expands and regulatory pressures on emissions tighten, bio-LNG is poised to play a crucial role, offering a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG for shipowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Recently, United European Car Carriers' dual-fuel LNG vessel Auto Advance bunkered bio-LNG at the Port of Vigo in Spain.