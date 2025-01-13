UECC Conducts First Bio-LNG Bunkering via Truck in Spain

The bunkering of the vehicle carrier marked Spain's first truck-to-ship LBM bunkering operation. Image Credit: UECC

United European Car Carriers' (UECC) dual-fuel LNG vessel Auto Advance recently bunkered liquified biomethane (LBM) at the Port of Vigo in Spain.



The bunkering of the vehicle carrier marked Spain's first truck-to-ship LBM bunkering operation, UECC said on its website on Monday.



The LBM was supplied by green energy developer Naturgy from a biomethane production plant located in the Galicia province.

"This is an important step as it is the first time LBM has been delivered by truck to ship in the whole of Spain. We view Spain as a promising market for biomethane production and so it's great to get this first delivery over the line," Daniel Gent, energy & sustainability manager at UECC, said.