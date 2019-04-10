IMO2020: South Africa Yet to See Commitment on LSFO Imports

South Africa. File Image / Pixabay

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) says it has yet to receive a firm commitment to import LSFO ahead of the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

However, in a recent Maritime Notice, the Authority notes that the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has expressed confidence that the compliant fuel will be available in South African Ports in time for the January 1, 2020 start date of the new rules.

The notice also confirms that the country has no restriction on the use of scrubbers as a compliance mechanism.

In a separate notice SAMSA has outlined the procedure for reporting non-availability of compliant fuel (FONAR), which needs to be used by any non-scrubber equipped vessels burning HSFO.

Of note is that SAMSA says that in evaluating the FONAR it will give consideration to any actions taken by operators to minimize the amount of excess emissions, such as the purchase of the next cleanest fuel oil possible.

FONAR documentation must be submitted no later than 96 hours prior to entering the South African Exclusive Economic Zone.