BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Biofuels Purchasing Manager
Thursday July 20, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a biofuels purchasing manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in biofuels and biomethane purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct in-depth analysis of the global biofuels market, including supply and demand dynamics, pricing trends, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies. Provide regular reports and insights to key stakeholders
- Develop a comprehensive long-term vision for our organization's biofuels strategy, aligning it with our sustainability goals and overall business objectives. Identify opportunities for growth, partnerships, and investments in the biofuels sector
- Ensuring cost-effective sourcing on a global scale. Set up and maintain relationships with suppliers, negotiate contracts, and manage risks associated with biofuels procurement
- Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to ensure efficient bunkering operations
- Stay updated on the latest trends, innovations, and regulations in the biofuels industry. Attend conferences, participate in industry forums, and build a strong network within the biofuels community
