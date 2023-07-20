BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Biofuels Purchasing Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a biofuels purchasing manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in biofuels and biomethane purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct in-depth analysis of the global biofuels market, including supply and demand dynamics, pricing trends, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies. Provide regular reports and insights to key stakeholders

Develop a comprehensive long-term vision for our organization's biofuels strategy, aligning it with our sustainability goals and overall business objectives. Identify opportunities for growth, partnerships, and investments in the biofuels sector

Ensuring cost-effective sourcing on a global scale. Set up and maintain relationships with suppliers, negotiate contracts, and manage risks associated with biofuels procurement

Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to ensure efficient bunkering operations

Stay updated on the latest trends, innovations, and regulations in the biofuels industry. Attend conferences, participate in industry forums, and build a strong network within the biofuels community

