Burando Energies Opens Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new Dubai unit is called Burando Energies FZCO. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has opened an office in Dubai.

The company's new Dubai unit is called Burando Energies FZCO, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm's new Dubai team is as follows:

Eirini Loupis : Managing Partner

: Managing Partner Aris Altintzis : Senior Trader

: Senior Trader Sila Bacak : Senior Trader

: Senior Trader Mikee Averion : Post Fix-Operator

: Post Fix-Operator Jenelyn Bautista – Office Manager

The company is also seeking to hire a finance manager for the new office.

"This office marks the next step in our commitment to Creating Positive Energy Together: simplifying sustainability, delivering high-quality fuel and service, and ensuring the global availability of both standardized and non-standardized biofuels," the company said in the post.