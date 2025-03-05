Burando Energies Opens Dubai Office

Wednesday March 5, 2025

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has opened an office in Dubai.

The company's new Dubai unit is called Burando Energies FZCO, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm's new Dubai team is as follows:

  • Eirini Loupis: Managing Partner
  • Aris Altintzis: Senior Trader
  • Sila Bacak: Senior Trader
  • Mikee Averion: Post Fix-Operator
  • Jenelyn Bautista – Office Manager

The company is also seeking to hire a finance manager for the new office.

"This office marks the next step in our commitment to Creating Positive Energy Together: simplifying sustainability, delivering high-quality fuel and service, and ensuring the global availability of both standardized and non-standardized biofuels," the company said in the post.

