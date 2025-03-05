EMEA News
Burando Energies Opens Dubai Office
Wednesday March 5, 2025
The company's new Dubai unit is called Burando Energies FZCO. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has opened an office in Dubai.
The company's new Dubai unit is called Burando Energies FZCO, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
The firm's new Dubai team is as follows:
- Eirini Loupis: Managing Partner
- Aris Altintzis: Senior Trader
- Sila Bacak: Senior Trader
- Mikee Averion: Post Fix-Operator
- Jenelyn Bautista – Office Manager
The company is also seeking to hire a finance manager for the new office.
"This office marks the next step in our commitment to Creating Positive Energy Together: simplifying sustainability, delivering high-quality fuel and service, and ensuring the global availability of both standardized and non-standardized biofuels," the company said in the post.