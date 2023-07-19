BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Senior Trader to Run New Dubai Office

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open senior trader role for which he is currently seeking candidates.

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, I am on the lookout for a Senior Bunker Fuel Trader to head a new office in Dubai for a truly dynamic and fast growing company.

The firm already has offices in other parts of the world and consistently outperforms many of their competitors not just in terms of the way they service their customers but also the manner in which they look after their staff.

They are now looking to extend their reach in the Middle East and make their presence felt.

The successful candidate should:

Have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success

Have a global reach, and be able to lead by example in terms of the figures they bring in (at least US$80K/month from a loyal transferable client list) as well as the values they exude

Already be in a management or at least a 'mentoring' type role in their current place of work

They should ideally be an 'insider' in the Middle East

It goes without saying that all candidates must have unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales, and account management ability. They must also have impeccable reputations for honesty and integrity.

For this position, the successful candidate must also enjoy guiding and developing others and seeing them succeed.

This is an excellent sales management opportunity for someone who is currently operating as a senior trader to really make their mark in the industry.



If you are interested please contact me on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .