UK Space Agency to Fund Satellite Tracking of Ships' Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Satellite imagery analytics may be one way of tracking marine emissions activity. File Image / Pixabay

The UK Space Agency is set to fund a project seeking to track ships' emissions using satellite imagery.

A joint project between Redshift Associates and the University of Leicester will be one of five firms receiving funding from the UK Space Agency via its SPRINT programme, the UK government said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"This collaboration will develop analytics to track the carbon and pollution emissions of ships, with a new approach to establish emission audits of shipping fleets and their individual vessels," the government said.

"The project builds upon previous work developing analytics solutions for ports and harbours, extending this to coastal and international waters."