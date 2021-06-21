EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Monday June 21, 2021
Oilmar DMCC started operations in September. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Dubai office.
The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of experience of bunker or oil trading or operations, with expertise in Turkey, the Mediterranean, China or the Far East preferred, it said in a job posting on its website.
The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
- Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
- Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP
- Achieving KPIs and monthly targets
