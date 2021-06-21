BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oilmar DMCC started operations in September. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Dubai office.

The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of experience of bunker or oil trading or operations, with expertise in Turkey, the Mediterranean, China or the Far East preferred, it said in a job posting on its website.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading

Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments

Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades

Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP

Achieving KPIs and monthly targets

