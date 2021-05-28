Termoil Rehires Bjarke Staal From BMS as General Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Staal is based in Greece. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Termoil has rehired Bjarke Staal as its general manager.

Staal will be in charge of all of the firm's day-to-day business, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Staal was previously director of claims, legal and training for BMS United, and before that had worked as bunker manager for Termoil from 2009 to 2014.

"I am extremely excited to rejoin Termoil," Staal said in the statement.

"The company has 17 years of experience, great performance, a good reputation and is in a perfect position; big enough to matter but with lots of space and opportunity to grow."

Termoil was founded in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Malta, Cyprus and Greece.