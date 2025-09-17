Fujairah August Bunker Sales Rise to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales grew for the second consecutive month in August. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah increased for the second consecutive month in August, reaching their highest level since April 2025.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 650,502 m3 in August, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total sales volume was down 0.8% year-on-year, but 1.5% higher than July's volume.

In contrast, Singapore's total conventional and biofuel demand in August grew by 8.5% on the year and 0.5% from July's level.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO jumped by 29.3% on the year to 1,093 m3 in August but were 9.4% lower than in July.

“ HSFO took up 29% of the total bunker sales in Aug, up slightly from 28.5% a year earlier

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 2.1% on the year to 422,787 m3 in August, but were still 8.2% higher than volumes recorded in July. 380 CST HSFO sales touched 188,637 m3 in August, up by 0.9% on the year; however, 8.2% lower than the record high of July.

MGO sales increased by 164.8% on the month to 339 m3, while LSMGO sales fell by 12.6% to 37,646 m3.

A total of 4.96 million m3 of bunker fuels were sold in the first eight months in Fujairah, down by 3.7% from 5.15 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in August was $497.9/mt, down from $515.9/mt in July.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $534.4/mt in August, down from $552.8/mt in July.