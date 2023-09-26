Norwegian Shipowner Opts for Air Lubrication Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Air lubrication technology uses air streams to reduce fricton along the hull. File Image / Pixabay.

Norwegian shipping firm Torvald Klaveness is to equip one of its ships with air lubrication technology.

The technology works by running air streams along the hull of the ship to reduce resistance as the vessel moves forward with the net result of lower fuel consumption.

Combination carrier Ballard has had the Silverstream system fitted during a stay in dry dock, the company said.

Company chief executive Engebret Dahm highlighted the importance of energy efficient improvements for the fleet ahead of the later addition of zero-emission fuel using newbuilds.

"The implementation of these efficiency improvements illustrates our commitment to take a front-runner position in delivering cost-effective decarbonization to our customers," Dahm said.

The expected efficiency gain on the ship is expected to be around 15%. A second ship is scheduled to get the same technology fitted in November, according to the companny.

Combination carriers are versitile ships that can handle wet and dry cargo.