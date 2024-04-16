BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, an existing portfolio and strong experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Marine fuel trading company New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, an existing portfolio and strong experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas

Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain

Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

For more information, click here.