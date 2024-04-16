BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 16, 2024

Marine fuel trading company New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, an existing portfolio and strong experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas
  • Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain
  • Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com