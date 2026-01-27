Island Oil Opens Rio Desk with Brazil Hire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Island Oil has appointed Wilson Nobre as Business Development Manager, Brazil. Image Credit: Island Oil

Island Oil has appointed Wilson Nobre as Business Development Manager, Brazil, marking the launch of the company’s new trading desk in Rio de Janeiro.

The move expands Island Oil’s footprint in Latin America and is aimed at strengthening support for customers across the region.

Chief Operating Officer Vangelis Marinakis said the Rio presence would allow the company to better serve regional clients while maintaining its focus on customer service and integrity.

In a social media post marking the development, Mr Nobre said the opening of the Rio trading desk marks a "key moment" for the company and that he looks forward to contributing to its success in the Latin American markets.