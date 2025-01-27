Gibraltar Halts Vessel Traffic and Bunkering Due to Severe Weather

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering has been suspended in the port today due to high winds and heavy swells. Image Credit: Gibraltar Port Authority

All inbound traffic and bunkering services in the port have been suspended today because of severe bad weather conditions.

No bunkering is currently happening in Gibraltar, a source told Ship & Bunker.

The region is witnessing strong wind gusts of up to 40 knots and waves close to two meters.

The Gibraltar Port Authority has also issued weather warnings for today.

"The south-westerly wind will gradually increase through the morning, peaking around midday before slowly easing into the evening. We are likely to regularly observe mean speeds of 20-25 KT with gusts of 30-35 KT, with isolated means of 25-30KT gusting 35-40," it said on its website.

Rough weather conditions are expected to persist until Thursday, with wind gust close to 35 knots predicted on Wednesday and Thursday.

This could potentially keep bunkering suspended in the port and lead to congestion.

Gibraltar is one of the largest bunkering ports in the Mediterranean, where bunkers are usually delivered via barge or alongside. Any prolonged disruption could lead to delays for vessels and bunker fuel suppliers.