BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Maritime Seeks Energy and Fuel Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group. Image Credit: Carnival Maritime

Cruise firm Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire an energy and fuel manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a shipping-related discipline and at least seven years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development and continuous management of the fuel budgets and forecasts as well as variance analysis

Maintain an up to date and appropriate level of knowledge and expertise on all fuel types including LNG to support the business and system decisions

Provide out of hours cover for fuel related issues that go beyond FOC remit

Responsible for ensuring fuel is planned and purchased to allow ships to comply with environmental regulations, and secondary to that at the best possible level of reliability of supply, price and quality

Work with the Energy Management Team / Fuel Conservation Initiative Project team to ensure continuous improvement of fuel management and planning

