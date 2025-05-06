BluePass and Xmar to Launch UAE's First Digital Bunkering Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collaboration aims to streamline marine fuel procurement through a user-focused digital platform. File Image / Pixabay

Digital bunker platform Xmar has partnered with BluePass, a UAE government-backed digital initiative, to launch the country's first government-backed digital bunkering service.

This partnership makes Xmar the exclusive technology provider for BluePass's newly launched digital bunkering platform, marking the first solution of its kind in the region, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Xmar's advanced trading interface will operate under the BluePass brand, delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience designed specifically for the UAE's maritime sector.

"Through this integration, BluePass members gain real-time access to bunkering data, transparent pricing, seamless procurement processes, and a growing network of vetted bunker suppliers and traders," Xmar said.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported in March that Xmar facilitated the trade of over 100,000 mt of bunker fuel in less than six months.

"Partnering with BluePass places XMAR at the heart of the UAE's digital transformation in maritime logistics", Hans-Christian Mordhorst, CEO at XMAR, said.

"With XMAR's bunker platform integrated into BluePass, we're delivering unmatched efficiency and access to premium services that have never been available before on any government digital platform," Capt. Rami Al Breiki, CEO at BluePass, said.