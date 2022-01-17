ICS to Work With IRENA on Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

In agreement on renewables. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping organisation ICS and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) are to work together to support decarbonisation in the shipping sector.

The agreement was signed at the 12th session of the IRENA Assembly 2022 held in in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates this week, ICS said in a statement.

The partnership will provide a framework over the next two years for the two organisations to assist with the decarbonisation of the shipping sector and the use of renewable technologies in this sector.

A regular exchange of information regarding energy supply and demand relevant to the shipping sector is envisaged. Data on future fuel scenarios, such as green hydrogen and ammonia, will be shared between the organisations, nation-states and the shipping industry, according to the statement.