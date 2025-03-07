Kongsberg Maritime to Retrofit Ferry with Battery Packs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The retrofitting will begin in November 2025. Image Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract from Öresundlinjen to retrofit a car ferry MF Hamlet with battery packs.

The upgrade will involve converting the vessel's existing thrusters to electric operation by equipping each of the four thrusters with permanent magnet motors, Kongsberg Maritime said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Post-upgrade, the ferry will be capable of operating in full-electric or hybrid mode.

The retrofitting is set to begin in November 2025 at Öresund Drydocks, though the vessel will already be in the shipyard in March 2025 for maintenance.

The batteries will be charged shoreside, but the company has not yet confirmed whether the electricity will come from renewable sources.

The ferry operates on a route between Denmark and Sweden.

"This enhancement will significantly boost the sustainability of one of the world's busiest international car ferry routes between Helsingør and Helsingborg," Kongsberg Maritime said.