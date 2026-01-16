BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker operations and marine fuel trading. Image Credit: Trafigura

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Madrid, Spain.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker or oil operations, marine fuel trading, or shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Minimum 2 years’ experience in bunker or oil operations, marine fuel trading, or shipping operations

Experience in a physical commodities or energy trading environment

Proficiency in voyage planning and vessel operations management

Strong understanding of marine fuel specifications, blending operations, and quality control

Experience with inventory management and stock optimization

Familiarity with trading and operations management systems

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills for data analysis and reporting

Knowledge of international maritime regulations and compliance requirements

Understanding of customs procedures and port operations

Familiarity with bunker supply chain processes from procurement to delivery

Knowledge of KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures and documentation requirements

Fluent English (written and spoken)

