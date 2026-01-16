EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Spain
Friday January 16, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker operations and marine fuel trading. Image Credit: Trafigura
Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Madrid, Spain.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker or oil operations, marine fuel trading, or shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in bunker or oil operations, marine fuel trading, or shipping operations
- Experience in a physical commodities or energy trading environment
- Proficiency in voyage planning and vessel operations management
- Strong understanding of marine fuel specifications, blending operations, and quality control
- Experience with inventory management and stock optimization
- Familiarity with trading and operations management systems
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills for data analysis and reporting
- Knowledge of international maritime regulations and compliance requirements
- Understanding of customs procedures and port operations
- Familiarity with bunker supply chain processes from procurement to delivery
- Knowledge of KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures and documentation requirements
- Fluent English (written and spoken)
