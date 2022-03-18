Russian-Owned Yacht Stuck Without Bunkers at Norwegian Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The yacht Narvik is stuck at the port of Narvik in the north of Norway. Image Credit: RagnarYacht.com

A yacht owned by the former CEO of Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel is stranded in Norway after local suppliers refused to bunker the vessel.

The yacht Narvik is stuck at the port of Narvik in the north of Norway, local news provider NRK reported this week. The vessel is owned by former Norilsk CEO Vladimir Strzhalovsky.

"I have nothing left for the Russians' conduct in Ukraine," the news provider cited Sven Holmlund, general manager of bunker supplier Holmlund Oil Service, as saying.

"Why should we help them?

"They can row home, or use sails."

The captain of the vessel, Rob Lancaster, has posted a notice at the port complaining of discrimination by the local suppliers. The vessel has a western crew and its owner has not been sanctioned, Lancaster said in the note.