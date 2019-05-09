World's First LNG-Powered Mega RoRo Vessels Unveiled

Knud E. Hansen A/S have unveiled the design for the world’s first mega-RoRo vessels to be powered by LNG.

Newly-established Swedish company Wallenius-SOL have ordered up to four of the vessels from Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., China.

The 242 m long vessels will have a capacity of 5,800 linear meters (lm).

The company earlier told Ship & Bunker it expects the vessels’ CO2 footprint will be reduced by at least 60%.

“During port calls the vessels will run on green electricity from shore connections or LNG. Together with other environmentally friendly initiatives the vessels will not only be among the largest in the world, they will also be among the industry leaders of green RoRo vessels,” the Naval architects said.