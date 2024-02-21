UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new attempted attack on commercial shipping has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency overseeing maritime security in the region.

An explosion and flash were sighted 40 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen at about 12:27 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Vessels and crew in the vicinity are reported safe," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.